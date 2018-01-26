Vehicle crime hotspots: Joburg, Tshwane, Cape Town and Durban

Johannesburg - Vehicle crime statistics released by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula as part of the annual national crime statistics shows an increase of 14.5% in carjacking.
A total of 16 717 cars were hijacked between April 2016 and March 2017 up from 14 602 reported in the previous 12 months.
Pro-active SA's Ryno Schutte says: "It was disheartening to see the response in the 2017 victims of crime survey which was conducted. Many victims from all walks of life indicated that they don’t report crime as nothing will be done about it.
"In fact something can only be done about it if the SAPS have been made aware of the crime. The size of the crime does not matter.
Pro-active SA highlights the most common hijacking hotspots in the following four cities:
Gauteng (Johannesburg and Tshwane)
Booysens – 250 Incidents
Jeppe – 238 Incidents
Soshanguve – 192 Incidents
Ivory Park – 163 Incidents
Rietgat – 156 Incidents
Dobsonville- 155 Incidents
Moffatview – 155 Incidents
Johannesburg Central – 151 Incidents
Honeydew – 149 Incidents
Akasia – 148 Incidents
Tshwane
Western Cape (Cape Town)
Nyanga – 257 Incidents
Harare – 173 Incidents
Delft – 164 Incidents
Gugulethu – 157 Incidents
Khayelitsha – 145 Incidents
Philippi East – 136 Incidents
Lingelethu-West – 104 Incidents
Mfuleni – 103 Incidents
Kraaifontein – 63 Incidents
Milnerton – 63 Incidents
KwaZulu Natal (Durban)
Pinetown – 257 Incidents
Umlazi – 153 Incidents
Umbilo – 149 Incidents
Berea – 129 Incidents
Chatsworth – 128 Incidents
Sydenham – 126 Incidents
Newlands East – 108 Incidents
Isipingo – 103 Incidents
Greenwood Park – 97 Incidents
Empangeni – 86 Incidents
Schutte continues: "We have become so accustomed to hearing of incidents like armed robberies, thefts and other violent crimes on a daily basis. We have become insensitive to the fact that there is a face behind the crime that was committed unless it is someone in our immediate circle or community.
"What needs to be considered is that there is also a family that is being impacted greater due to the crime, whether it is emotionally, financially or physically.
"We need to make a concerted effort to report the crime to your local Police Station, but only with the correct information and intelligence can they respond to incidents and build a case."