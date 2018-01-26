Vehicle crime hotspots: Joburg, Tshwane, Cape Town and Durban

Ryno Schutte

Johannesburg - Vehicle crime statistics released by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula as part of the annual national crime statistics shows an increase of 14.5% in carjacking.



A total of 16 717 cars were hijacked between April 2016 and March 2017 up from 14 602 reported in the previous 12 months.

Pro-active SA's Ryno Schutte says: "It was disheartening to see the response in the 2017 victims of crime survey which was conducted. Many victims from all walks of life indicated that they don’t report crime as nothing will be done about it.

"In fact something can only be done about it if the SAPS have been made aware of the crime. The size of the crime does not matter.

READ: SA Victims of Crime survey - How hijackers, car thieves operate



Pro-active SA highlights the most common hijacking hotspots in the following four cities:



Gauteng (Johannesburg and Tshwane)

Booysens – 250 Incidents

Jeppe – 238 Incidents

Soshanguve – 192 Incidents

Ivory Park – 163 Incidents

Rietgat – 156 Incidents

Dobsonville- 155 Incidents

Moffatview – 155 Incidents

Johannesburg Central – 151 Incidents

Honeydew – 149 Incidents

Akasia – 148 Incidents



Tshwane





Western Cape (Cape Town)





Nyanga – 257 Incidents

Harare – 173 Incidents

Delft – 164 Incidents

Gugulethu – 157 Incidents

Khayelitsha – 145 Incidents

Philippi East – 136 Incidents

Lingelethu-West – 104 Incidents

Mfuleni – 103 Incidents

Kraaifontein – 63 Incidents

Milnerton – 63 Incidents









KwaZulu Natal (Durban)



Pinetown – 257 Incidents

Umlazi – 153 Incidents

Umbilo – 149 Incidents

Berea – 129 Incidents

Chatsworth – 128 Incidents

Sydenham – 126 Incidents

Newlands East – 108 Incidents

Isipingo – 103 Incidents

Greenwood Park – 97 Incidents

Empangeni – 86 Incidents













Schutte continues: "We have become so accustomed to hearing of incidents like armed robberies, thefts and other violent crimes on a daily basis. We have become insensitive to the fact that there is a face behind the crime that was committed unless it is someone in our immediate circle or community.



"What needs to be considered is that there is also a family that is being impacted greater due to the crime, whether it is emotionally, financially or physically.



"We need to make a concerted effort to report the crime to your local Police Station, but only with the correct information and intelligence can they respond to incidents and build a case."



