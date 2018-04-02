'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do

Durban - Violent protests have closed one of the busiest toll roads in the country - the Mooi River Toll plaza on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg.

Protesters reportedly used burning tyres to block the route and police report rocks were thrown at cars. Firefighters were prevented from putting out the fires.

Arrive Alive said: "The RTI says firefighters were stoned & prevented from putting out fires after protesters set trucks alight, including a fuel tanker and SPAR-branded delivery trucks.

"We urge all road users to follow the N3 route twitter handle for updates and to consider alternative routes. It is sad to see that thousands of road users are not only inconvenienced but also endangered by the resulting chaos on such a peak traffic day - and this by the criminality of a much smaller group!"

We'd like to keep motorists safe if they find themselves caught-up in protests on our roads.

Here's a list of tips from the Automobile Association of South Africa on what to do during a protest:



What you should do:



• Stay in your vehicle as long as possible. Make sure your windows are closed and doors locked

• Unbuckle your seatbelt, and those of any passengers, to be prepared to exit your car quickly.

• Keep your car moving as much as possible, whilst checking for possible escape routes.

• Do not harm any protesters with your vehicle as this may turn the mob against you.

• Do not taunt the protesters by shouting, gesticulating or hooting at them.

• Remain as calm as possible to ensure you are aware of what is going on around you.

• Seek assistance or safety from the police as quickly as you can. If you do not see the police, call them.

• Obey police instructions.

• Leave your car only if the situation becomes life-threatening and get out of the area on foot. Your life is more valuable than your possessions.

• Once you are safe (with or without your vehicle) contact family or friends to let them know where you are, and what is happening.