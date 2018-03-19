Readers react: Porsche Panamera crowned 2018 SA Car of the Year

Janine Van der Post

Cape Town - The Porsche Panamera has been crowned as the 2018 SA Car of the Year and once again it has caused an uproar in the public as a very controversial choice. One of the reasons for the controversy is that the Panamera is the fourth Porsche to win the coveted title in six years.



The South African Guild of Motoring Journalist (SAGMJ) reports that "two thirds" of its 26-member Jury voted for Panamera as the top car in the competition.



Wheels24's Janine Van der Post is one of the Jury members and when the time came for locking in individual votes, she states that her top three selections were the Kia Picanto, Suzuki Ignis and Porsche Panamera (in that order).

SAGMJ Chairman, Bernard Hellberg JR, says: "The 33rd Jury of the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists is a product of the decades long running of the WesBank South African Car of the Year competition – the longest-running, most prestigious, and only national South African Car of the Year contest.



"Over its history, these 26 Jurors, I believe, have over time built an enviable body of institutional memory, and are some of the most experienced motoring journalists in the country.



"It is no mean feat to be a COTY Juror. There is so much more to it than merely showing up, driving cars, and expressing an opinion. Jury members spend a year driving all new cars that are introduced to the local market, cars that may, or may not, ultimately be chosen as a finalist in the WesBank South African Car of the Year competition.

"This year, in particular, was a difficult year for the Jury. Made so by the remarkably high standard of the finalists. Believe me, this is no marketing jargon, the 2018 COTY Finalists presented a massive challenge for us, and no Jurors could confidently predict the outcome after the evaluation days that were held at the end of January."



Readers respond