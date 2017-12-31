‘Learning to reverse properly' - top driving New Year’s resolutions for 2018

London - When it comes to the motorists setting their New Year’s Resolutions, learning how to reverse properly claims three of the top 10 spots, according to new research.



The research was conducted by Young Driver, the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school, to see what seasoned drivers felt they hadn’t ever got to grips with properly since they took to the roads – or what bad habits they’d picked up.

After committing to checking tyres and oil levels more regularly, which is a resolution for one in four drivers, learning how to parallel park properly is second on the list, with 17% drivers wanting to perfect the skill.

The top motoring New Year’s Resolutions for 2018:

To check tyre pressure and oil levels regularly (24%)

To learn how to parallel park properly (17%)

To conquer fear of driving on motorways (16%)

To get better at reversing (15%)

To not get road rage (14%)

To perfect reversing into a parking bay (13%)

To switch off phone when driving (13%)

To speed less (11%)

To stop checking messages when at traffic lights (11%)

To conquer fear of driving on country roads (10%)

To be more courteous to other road users, including cyclists and pedestrians (9%)

To stop using a phone behind the wheel (8%)

To always use indicators when turning (9%)

To use mirrors more (8%)

To not drive so close to the car in front (5%)

Other resolutions mentioned included keeping the car clean and tidy, being more confident behind the wheel, and driving more frequently.

'Get better at reversing'

To 'get better at reversing' was something one in seven felt they needed to do in 2018, whilst reversing into a parking bay was a worry for one in eight.

However, a confident one in five (18%) felt they were such a perfect driver, there was nothing they’d need to work on or change next year.

Worryingly, using a phone behind the wheel still emerges as a major concern, with 13% of drivers saying their resolution is to switch it off when they’re behind the wheel. One in 10 (11%) admit to checking messages whilst at traffic lights, and eight% say they need to stop using their handset whilst driving.

Fear is also a common barrier for drivers, which they’d like to combat in 2018 – conquering nervousness about driving on motorways is a challenge for one in six drivers (16%), whereas rural roads are the worry for one in 10 (10%).



