Handling fail: Toyota 'repairs' its Hilux bakkie after Moose test saga

Cape Town - In late October 2016, Wheels24 reported on a video showing a Toyota Hilux failing a handling test (called the Moose Test).



In the video, created by Swedish motoring publication Teknikens Värld, the Hilux can be seen travelling at 60km/h as a test driver attempts to navigate a 'Moose Test''.

The Moose Test is performed at the bakkie's maximum load capacity with the Toyota Hilux having highest capacity among the tested vehicles (1002kg). For the test however it was loaded with only 830kg (including the driver and four passengers).

'Package of measures'

After meeting with Toyota, the publication says the Japanese automaker has a 'package of measures' that will fix the issue.

Teknikens Värld says the package consists of two parts: "The first part is that the tyre pressure for maximum load is increased, and the other part is that the electronic stability control gets a new working pattern where more focus should be given to bring down the speed in the event of an evasive maneuver."

Toyota tested vehicles in Sweden and Japan subsequent to the video. Testers from Teknikens Värld and Toyota will evaluate these measures implemented by the automaker at a testing facility in Spain.

According to the Swedish article: "The reaction from Toyota can only be taken as serious. It is a very good start, but it is only when we see that the behavior is changed to the better that we will be satisfied."

READ: Video shows Hilux bakkie fail handling test, Toyota responds

We've included how the Hilux's rivals fared at the end of this article.

Here's how it performed: View the videos below

Toyota responds to Hilux Moose Test fail

View the original video below:

In response to the clip, TMC said it was "surprised" by the test result that the automaker takes the evaluation "very seriously".



What about rival bakkies?



What about rival bakkies? Well the guys at Teknikens Värld subjected a 6 of the Hilux's rivals to the same test.

Here's how the Toyota's competitors fared:



1 Ford Ranger

The Ranger is more composed than the Hilux though at the end of the slalom the bakkie loses its tail. Fortunately for Ford, the Ranger does not look too unstable. The facelifted Ranger was launched in 2015.

2 Isuzu KB

In South Africa the Isuzu KB trails behind Hilux and Ranger in terms of sales but according to this video, it's one of the best handling bakkies. The bakkie looks composed and stable throughout the test. The KB received a facelift earlier in 2016.

3 Nissan Navara

Apart from the right front wheel lifting off, the Navara remains largely composed. The new Nissan Navara will be launched in SA in 2017.

4 Volkswagen Amarok

Going through the test at 68km/h, the VW Amarok is by far the most composed of the bakkies tested. It changes direction effortlessly and all four wheels remain on track.



5 Mitsubishi Triton

Apart from a single lift of the right front wheel, the Triton shows minimal body-roll and steering seems responsive. The new Triton will arrive in SA in 2017.

6 Dodge Ram

The Ram, not sold in South Africa, appears to be handling quite well for its size. This bulky American bakkie is biggest and heaviest of all the bakkies on test but passes the test with flying colours.





Have you ever experienced bad handling with your bakkie? Email us or get in touch via Facebook and Twitter.

Readers' respond

Wolfi Hlasek: The Fortuner suffers from the same atrocious handling quality. It is a known fact that Toyota is mediocre compared to most other manufacturers.

Morne Zeelie: I am driving a 2012 Mazda BT50, D/C. As soon as the vehicle goes over any kind of bad patch in the road it starts swerving all over the road to such and extend that it feels like I am going to loose total control of the vehicle. (at a speed of 60km+). Any feedback/suggestions will be appreciated...



Andy Anderson from Ghana: I think that, in the case of the Toyota Hilux, its more of the driver's fault rather than the vehicle. You can see clearly that the driver drove in deeper and in the process hitting the traffic cones before turning. Kindly watch the videos carefully.



Etienne De Beer: I had a 2006 Fortuner 4.0 petrol 4x4 and experienced bad handling to the extent that it flipped over (rolled) at approximately 60km/h on a smooth gravel road. It seemed unbelievable and of course Toyota vehemently denied any problems. Reports of many similar incidents were circulating but nothing ever came from it except for discontinuing this specific model shortly thereafter.



Ramtau Malatji: I can not agree more to the picture of the Hilux as shown on the article. I'm the owner of a Toyota Hilux Dakar and my safety is always at risk as it struggles to turn. It turns effectively at 40km/h. I think Toyota must do something about this. Thanks for identifying the problem too.



Nile McGaffin: If that is a response from Toyota SA then I don't know. That was no response, that was ducking and diving.



Envil 'Amarok' Botha: The Quantum also turns like that. I know a few people who overturned and lost their kombis like that

