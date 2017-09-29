SEE: Vehicle ownership by gender, population - Stats SA

Johannesburg - In its latest 'Victims of Crime' survey for 2016/2017, Statistics South Africa gathered information of household ownership of motor vehicles.

The survey covers 30 000 households from April 2016 to March 2017.

Vehicle ownership

Vehicle ownership among the four official SA population groups varied.

Stats SA said: "Estimates of the total number and percentages of households affected by motor vehicle theft in 2016/17 are presented according to the gender of the household head.

"Fewer than two out of ten black African households own a motor vehicle in working condition, while more than nine in ten of white households own a motor vehicle in a working condition."

SA Victims of Crime Survey 2017

Quick vehicle crime facts - Number of household crime incidents

Theft of motor vehicles - 42 703

Theft out of motor vehicle (i.e stolen items from vehicles) - 129 880

Motor vehicle vandalism/deliberate damage of vehicles - 31 396

Households that report vehicle crime - 94%



Vehicle related crime accounts for about 14.7% of all household crime.

What do you think of the Victims of Crime survey? What do you think can be done to improve road safety and curb criminals targeting motorists? Share your thoughts

Below illustrates the distribution of vehicle ownership by gender and population group from 2016/2017: