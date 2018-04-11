--
'Deploy an online application system' - Readers respond to licensing centre improvements

2018-04-11 05:30

Image: Wheels24

Janine Van der Post

Cape Town - Earlier in April Wheels24 reported that Gauteng residents' licensing centre woes might come to an end, or at least begin to look brighter with some good news from the city of Johannesburg. Cape Town road users will also benefit from improvements made to licensing centres, more on those change further in this article.

Extended hours

The Department of Public Safety's Licensing Directorate says it has embarked on a project to improve services and customer experiences at centres.

The City of Johannesburg says it will be extending operating hours to Saturdays and that centres will be open from 8am to 12pm for renewal of driving licences, vehicle disc licenses, motor vehicle registration, driver/learner tests as well as other relevant services.

We asked Wheels24 readers what other improvements can be made to licencing centres.




Readers respond

