Best-selling cars, crazy clips...top 10 SA motoring stories of the week

TOP-SELLING BAKKIE: The Toyota Hilux remains the top-selling bakkie in South Africa. Image: Calvin Fisher

Cape Town - From top-selling cars and bakkies to car-buying tips, we've listed the top motoring stories you shouldn't miss this week.

The December 2016 vehicle sales figures have been released. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Toyota Hilux came out tops in passenger car and bakkie market respectively, while the BMW X5 and Ford Mustang proved the best-selling vehicles in the luxury SUVs and sports car class.

The department of transport released its road death statistics for the 2016/17 festive season. The JPSA weighs in and asks why South Africa's road death toll remains extremely high.



Here are this week's 10 top stories:

1. New ride for your Matriculant? 'Don't waste money on expensive cars'

'Spending too much money on depreciating assets doesn’t make sense and leaves one poorer,' says Wheels24 reader Cornelius Odendaal who believes parent's shouldn't 'waste money on expensive cars but rather to save and invest wisely'.

2. SA car sales: 2016 ends on 'a weak note'

Vehicles sales ended 2016 on a weak note with a huge decline in figures in December 2016, reports Naamsa.

3. SA's top-selling cars: Polo Vivo still on top

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo reigns as SA's top-selling vehicle in December 2016. Overall however new vehicle sales dropped significantly...

4. SA's best-selling bakkies: Toyota Hilux ends year on top

The Toyota Hilux proved its dominance by ending 2016 as the best-selling bakkie in South Africa. See how rival bakkies fared in December.

5. Up in flames! Videos show Ford Kugas on fire in SA



In the latest setback to hit Ford South Africa, more videos of Ford Kuga models on fire have emerged.



6. SA's top-selling sports cars: Mustang on top during festive season

Though overall vehicle sales figures for December 2016 are bleak, South Africans continued to purchase sports cars throughout the festive season.

7. WATCH: Female GTI driver hijacked in Pinetown

CCTV captured the moment a young woman was hijacked in Pinetown, Kwa-Zulu Natal. Watch as hijackers steal this Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI.

8. Top 10 cars of 2016 : Type R, Cayman, Rolls-Royce Dawn and more!

'It’s like the finals of a beauty pageant, not so? The contestants might all appeal in various ways to various people but the judges have to pick a winner,' writes Egmont Sippel as he chooses his top 10 cars of 2016.

9. WATCH: Joburg family returns from OR Tambo, gets robbed in driveway

CCTV footage captures the moment opportunistic criminals follow a family from OR Tambo International airport and rob them of their valuables at their home in Johannesburg.

10. 'Unnecessary human suffering' JPSA responds to festive season road death toll



'God forbid that they should identify the real problems,' the Justice Project South Africa pulls no punches as it responds to SA's horrendous festive season road-death toll.

