4153 speeding drivers... Top 5 SA traffic offences during Easter long weekend - RTMC

2018-04-02 10:23

Image: iStock

Pretoria - Authorities across South Africa remain on high alert as the Easter long weekend comes to a close. From March 29 - 31, thousands of motorists were issued traffic notices for various offences on our roads.

Preliminary reports from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) show that speeding, unlicensed vehicles and unroadworthy vehicles have been "major offenses committed by motorists in the past four days".

The RTMC said: "Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution as the Easter long weekend comes to an end. A marked increase in traffic volumes is expected on all major routes today (Monday 02 April) as holiday travellers return home.

"Law enforcement will be on high alert and will deal appropriately with traffic offenders." 

The top five offences where notices were issued from March 29 - 31: List by the RTMC

1. 4153 for driving at a high speed
2. 1946 for driving unlicensed vehicles
3. 1909 for driving without drivers’ licenses
4. 1393 for drivers who were driving without seatbelts
5. 926 for driving vehicles with worn tyres.

What do you think can be done to curb road deaths and improve safety? Email us

Arrive Alive said: "Roads will only become safer when we Obey the Rules of the Road. It is rather alarming to find the numbers of people transgressing on our roads-this is also evident from a recent dashcam video on the N1. We will require continued effective and visible traffic enforcement and plead with all road users to drive defensively and with the utmost of vigilance."

2018-04-02 09:25
Read more on:    south africa  |  traffic  |  road safety

