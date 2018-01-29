2017 SA car sales by province: Kwa-Zulu Natal outsells Western Cape

--
Image: Supplied

Cape Town - The Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Toyota Fortuner led the sales charts for passenger cars at the end of 2017.

The Vivo, which led from the front each month of the last year, sold almost 5000 units more than the second-placed Fortuner, but finished the year as the third best-selling vehicle overall behind the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

From January and December 2017, the VW Polo Vivo sold a massive 28 402 units, averaging at 2367 units per month.

The year in review

For the first time in four years, new vehicle sales during 2017 recorded a year-on-year improvement, albeit at a modest 1.8%. 

In total, 557 586 new vehicles were sold in South Africa during 2017.

Annual industry sales by sector: 2016 - 2017

Segment201620172017/2016 % change
Cars361 264368 068+1.9%
LCV159 283163 346+2.6%
Medium Commercials83157785-6.4%
Heavy Trucks, Busses18 68518 387-16%
Total Vehicles547 547557 586+1.8%

The guys at Lightstone Auto sent us a cool list highlighting vehicle sales by province.

Passenger vehicle sales for 2017 by each province: Info by


