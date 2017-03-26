--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
Readers respond to SA's lawless taxis

'Police need to be more visible', 'Where do these guys get their licenses?' Wheels24 readers respond to reckless minibus taxi drivers.

Most targeted cars, bakkies in SA

Crime stats reveal which vehicles are most targeted by criminals in SA. Your car or bakkie could be on the hit-list...

Uber grounds self-driving cars after crash

2017-03-26 07:59

SELF-DRIVING CARS: Uber's autonomous car has been involved in a crash earlier in March. Image: AP / Eric Risberg

Washington - Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars pending an investigation into the crash of an Uber vehicle in Arizona, a spokesperson for the car-hailing service said Sunday.

No one was seriously injured in the accident which occurred Friday in Tempe, Arizona while the vehicle was in self-driving mode, the company said.

"We are continuing to look into this incident and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle," the Uber spokesperson said.

Uber woes

Tempe police said the accident occurred when the other vehicle failed to yield, according to media reports.

Self-driving Uber vehicles always have a driver who can take over the controls at any time.

The company grounded its self-driving vehicles in Arizona after the accident, and then followed up on Saturday pulling them off the road in Pittsburg and San Francisco, the two other locations where it operates self-driving vehicles, the company said.

The car-hailing service has been dented by a series of bad news stories, including disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and covert use of law enforcement-evading software.

A number of executives have left the company in recent weeks, including president Jeff Jones, as troubles have mounted.


NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Top 10 motoring stories of the week

11 minutes ago

Inside Wheels24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: 2017 Australian Grand Prix Hamilton breaks lap record, starts on pole for Australian GP Want a personalised number plate in SA? Here's what you need to know What a race! Ferrari wins 2017 Australian GP Audi's new muscular A5 arrives in SA: 'Pitch-perfect delivery'
Heavy flooding on Joburg, Ekurhuleni roads: Here's what motorists should do 10th largest road network! How many SA routes are paved, gravel? Cape Town's crazy taxi network mapped in all its glory SA's top-selling bakkies: Hilux wrestles top spot from Ranger in Feb SA car sales: Polo Vivo on top, Focus joins top 10 best-sellers

Here's how easy it is to hack a car

Car hacking is a phenomenon that's sending chills up motorists' and manufacturers' spines. Check out some of the most hackable vehicles.

24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2017 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 