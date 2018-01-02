Roborace: World’s first driverless electric race!

London – Roborace, the world’s first driverless electric racing competition, is set to take pride of place on the Autosport Stage at Autosport International 2018.

Always at the forefront of future technology, visitors will have an opportunity to get close to Roborace’s autonomous ‘Robocar’ from Friday through to Sunday.

Boasts 4 300kW motors

Roborace is a platform for the development of autonomous technology in an extreme environment and educates the public about the benefits and safety of these technologies when they make it onto our roads at scale.

Designed by the automotive futurist who designed the vehicles in Hollywood movies such as “Tron” and “Oblivion,” Roborace’s autonomous ‘Robocar’ is designed to show clearly that there is no human driver in the vehicle.

Weighing just over 1000kg, it boasts four 300kW motors – one at each wheel to allow torque vectoring – making the car capable of speeds over 320km/h.

Roborace will complement existing racing that uses human drivers – such as FIA Formula E. It will provide an environment to develop A.I. technology for road vehicles at a faster rate than they can be developed on regular roads.

Roborace gives organisations developing driverless technologies an extreme yet safe environment to test their software and hardware pushing them to the limits of their capabilities. Robocar’s Nvida Drive PX2 GPU “brain” is capable of up to 24 trillion A.I. operations per second.