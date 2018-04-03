Tested in SA: Sensational McLaren Senna takes on Kyalami race track!

--
2018-04-03 08:16

Image: YouTube

Janine Van der Post

Kyalami, Midrand - The McLaren Senna is one of the most highly-anticipated cars yet and despite its extreme status the automaker designed it to be the the "ultimate road-legal supercar". 

'Tuned for different racetracks'

A video of the car undergoing testing at Kyalami has been posted online: "The McLaren Senna takes on South Africa’s fearsome Kyalami circuit during hot weather testing, as Senior Test Driver Gareth Howell explains how it is tuned for different racetracks around the world."

The automaker showcased two versions of the Senna at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show; a carbon-fibred model which took engineers 1000 hours to produce and also a 'track-only' GTR version.  

McLaren raised its technological bar further with its Senna GTR featuring more power and greater torque from its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine than the 588kW and 800Nm developed in the road car – increasing its performance to about 606kW.

