SPOTTED: New Volvo in camouflage tested in Clarens

2018-02-01 14:34

Image: Supplied/Tommie Pienaar

Tommie Pienaar

Clarens - Wheels24 reader Tommie Pienaar sent us some images of a new Volvo being tested in Clarens.

Pienaar says he and his family were relaxing in Clarens when they set eyes on the vehicles under wraps at the hotel they were residing at recently for a weekend.

A trusted source says that it's the new Volvo V60 being tested, however Volvo South Africa says it's not aware of the programme being done here in SA by Volvo international engineers.

Image: Tommie Pienaar

Peinaar says: "My family and I were on a weekend break and stayed at the Golden Gate Hotel and Chalets in Clarens.

"Upon our arrival we noticed two vehicles under car protector sheets. I noticed several people around but continued to check-in the hotel.

"We were very curious to find out what type of vehicles they were hiding.

Image: Tommie Pienaar

"On Saturday evening we went out for dinner, it started to rain with a huge storm upon us. The wind started to blow and it was wild. When we returned to the hotel, the rain and wind subsided only to find that one of the covers of the Volvo’s was blown off. This was our chance to take photos like 007 spies.

"These cars made our weekend as you only see these kinds of photographs in magazines or websites. Hope you enjoy too, and apologies the photos are not a great quality as it was quite late."

Image: Tommie Pienaar

