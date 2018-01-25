--
SPOTTED: New Volkswagen Polo Vivo parked in Joburg

2018-01-25 14:37

Image: Supplied

Alberton - Wheels24 reader Arno Moller has spotted the new Polo Vivo at the Barons VW Bruma, ahead of its local launch later in February.

Earlier this week Volkswagen has launched its new sixth-generation Polo in Port Elizabeth where the new Polo Vivo was also unveiled.

Wheels24 will be attending the launch of the next Polo Vivo during mid-February.

READ: Volkswagen launches all-new Polo in SA - All you need to know

Moller says: "I was visiting a local VW dealer when this caught my eye in a corner of their storage yard, three new Polo Vivos. The vehicles were apparently part of a consignment for Avis.

"They are based on the outgoing Polo Trendline. Engine options remain the same (1.4 and 1.6-litre). However, there are rumours that the GTS will use the same 85kW 1.0-litre TSI as found in the current Polo R-Line."

Image: Arno Moller



 What do you think of the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo? Email us

Moller also says of the new Polo Vivo: "I think it is a worthy successor to the current Vivo, and I happen to drive one.

"This will without a doubt replace my current vehicle once it becomes available. I had a look on the inside too. On the base models, specification levels seem identical to the current Polo Trendline. The mid-ranger adds a multi-function steering wheel, colour-coded door handles and mirrors, and fog lights.

"Unfortunately, the other models weren’t available, but the salesman has advised me that the GTS will feature the 85kW 1.0-litre TSI engine as featured in the current Polo R-line.

                                                                   Image: Arno Moller

"It will also feature leather seats and a touch screen infotainment not too dissimilar to the composition media system found in the outgoing model as standard. There are also 16" alloy wheels as seen on the current Highline model.

"I’m sure options like cruise control and a sunroof will also be made available.

"The key point will be the price. I can not see the GTS going for less than at least R250 000.

Read more on:    volkswagen  |  arno moller  |  alberton  |  polo vivo  |  new model

