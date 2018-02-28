Lexus RX, Civic Type R... new models for SA

Cape Town - Ferrari Portofino, Honda Civic Type R and more... here are the new models launched in February.

South Africa's affection for bakkies intensified with the world reveal of the much-anticipated Ford Ranger Raptor early in February.



The Ranger Raptor powertrain, according to Ford, offers more power and torque, better fuel economy, less weight and with off-road specific calibrations for engine, transmission, driveline, steering, brakes and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system.



Also, Audi hosted the world launch of its new A7 in Cape Town in February with the automaker set to introduce the vehicle in the third quater of 2018.



Ferrari's new drop top



The stunning Ferrari Portofino made its official debut in South Africa at a private preview held at the official Ferrari dealer in Johannesburg.





New models wrap:

Ford unleashes SA-bound Ranger Raptor bakkie





New Audi A7 Sportback: All the details







Subaru's updated Outback now available in Mzansi







Volvo debuts three-cylinder engine in new SA-bound XC40







Hyundai debuts next-gen Santa Fe







Ferrari Portofino revealed in SA





This is how much the Lexus RX 350L costs in SA



Mercedes-Benz debuts new Sprinter van: New design, improved tech







Here's how much the new Peugeot 208 GT Line costs







This is how much the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo costs in SA







Honda launches new Type R, Jazz Sport models in SA







