New Mercedes G-Class revealed

Mercedes-Benz has relaunched the classic SUV - the new G-Class. We have details of the off-road legend!

New VW Polo SA pricing

Volkswagen has released indicative pricing for its new Polo hatchback.

Lexus RX, Civic Type R... new models for SA

2018-02-28 13:00

Image: Supplied

Cape Town -  Ferrari Portofino, Honda Civic Type R and more... here are the new models launched in February.

South Africa's affection for bakkies intensified with the world reveal of the much-anticipated Ford Ranger Raptor early in February.

The Ranger Raptor powertrain, according to Ford, offers more power and torque, better fuel economy, less weight and with off-road specific calibrations for engine, transmission, driveline, steering, brakes and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system. 

Also, Audi hosted the world launch of its new A7 in Cape Town in February with the automaker set to introduce the vehicle in the third quater of 2018.

Ferrari's new drop top

The stunning Ferrari Portofino made its official debut in South Africa at a private preview held at the official Ferrari dealer in Johannesburg. 

New models wrap:

Ford unleashes SA-bound Ranger Raptor bakkie

New Audi A7 Sportback: All the details


Subaru's updated Outback now available in Mzansi



Volvo debuts three-cylinder engine in new SA-bound XC40


Hyundai debuts next-gen Santa Fe


Ferrari Portofino revealed in SA

This is how much the Lexus RX 350L costs in SA

Mercedes-Benz debuts new Sprinter van: New design, improved tech


Here's how much the new Peugeot 208 GT Line costs



This is how much the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo costs in SA


Honda launches new Type R, Jazz Sport models in SA



