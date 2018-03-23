LIVE: Volkswagen debuts new flagship Touareg

China - Volkswagen is kicking off the new automotive year with the world premiere of its new Touareg.

The world premiere of its flagship SUV will take place in China, the world's strongest growing SUV market and the company's largest individual market.

Volkswagen said: "The brand's flagship is the next milestone in the largest model campaign by Volkswagen.



"Standing at the top of the model range, the Touareg shows all of the brand's power with its expressive design, innovative technologies and dynamic handling properties."

Watch the reveal live below:

