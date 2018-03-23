--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
New Mercedes G-Class revealed

Mercedes-Benz has relaunched the classic SUV - the new G-Class. We have details of the off-road legend!

New VW Polo SA pricing

Volkswagen has released indicative pricing for its new Polo hatchback.

LIVE: Volkswagen debuts new flagship Touareg

2018-03-23 10:45

China - Volkswagen is kicking off the new automotive year with the world premiere of its new Touareg.

The world premiere of its flagship SUV will take place in China, the world's strongest growing SUV market and the company's largest individual market.

Polo Vivo, Tiguan Allspace... More Volkswagens headed for SA

Volkswagen said: "The brand's flagship is the next milestone in the largest model campaign by Volkswagen.

"Standing at the top of the model range, the Touareg shows all of the brand's power with its expressive design, innovative technologies and dynamic handling properties." 

Watch the reveal live below:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG is a sensible choice

2018-03-23 07:25
Read more on:    volkswagen  |  china  |  suv  |  touareg  |  new models

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Are those spikes fitted to that car? What the law says about dangerous mods LIVE: Volkswagen debuts new flagship Touareg PICS: Huge sinkhole swallows car in Gauteng WATCH: Here's how not to tow a vehicle in SA New Mercedes X-Class: Could the X220d cut it as a farm bakkie?
Porsche Panamera crowned 2018 SA Car of the Year Readers vote for their 2018 SA Car of the Year F1 legend Ayrton Senna's race suit is up for auction WATCH: Why Ford thinks its new SA-bound Fiesta ST is the dynamic hatch benchmark Car crashes cost SA millions - MasterDrive
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 