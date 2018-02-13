This is how much the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo costs in SA

Cape Town - Volkswagen has given its fifth-generation Polo a new lease on life by re-badging it the Polo Vivo, a nameplate many South Africans are familiar with.

Prices start from R179 900 for the entry-level Trendline to R245 000 for the new top-of-the-range GT. The new Polo Vivo measures 3.9m long, 1.6m wide and 1.4m tall.

VW says the the driver assistance and infotainment systems as well as the new TSI engine, now available with a 6-speed manual transmission, has taken its Vivo "to another level".



New equipment lines



The model range will be launched with three equipment lines - Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. The hatch body version is also available in GT guise. Side-mirrors and door handles of the Comfortline and GT derivatives are offered in body colour.



The Trendline, Comfortline and Highline sport new interior trim. A new gear knob with leatherette gearshift has been introduced. Comfortline, Highline and GT derivatives now have a height adjustable driver seat.

Image: Supplied

The new Polo Vivo model range is offered with three four-cylinder petrol engines, 1.4, 1.6 litres and one three-cylinder TSI engine. The power output of the four-cylinder engines range from 55kW to 77kW. These engines are available with 5-speed manual transmissions as standard.

The Tiptronic transmission is available with the 77kW 1.6 engine, while the top of the range GT comes with the 1.0TSI 81kW engine in 6-speed manual.

The new Polo Vivo range:

1.4 delivering 55kW - Trendline

The entry engine in the Polo Vivo model range is the 1.4-litre with the 55kW power output available 4800rpm. From 3750rpm, the engine peaks at 130Nm. VW says the 1.4-litre engine has fuel consumption of 5.7-liters/100km.



1.4 delivering 63kW - Comfortline



The Comfortline has 1.4 63kW engine with 132Nm of torque available at 3750rpm. Its average fuel consumption is 5.9-litres/100km.



1.6 delivering 77kW – Comfortline Tiptronic, Highline



The 77 kW 1.6-liter engine is offered with 6-speed manual as well as in automatic (Tiptronic) transmission. With 153Nm of torque at 3800rpm, this engine delivers lively performance. It only takes 10.8 seconds to reach 100km/h and has top speed of 188km/h. On average, it has combined fuel consumption of 6.2 (6.1 for Tiptronic) liters/100km.



1.0 TSI delivering 81 kW – GT



With a top speed of 196 m/h, the 1.0 litre 81kW is the most powerful derivative. The 200Nm torque is available at 2000rpm. The 81kW engine has a claimed fuel consumption of 4.6-litres/100km.

For in-car entertainment, new Polo Vivo customers have an option of Radio 140G SD/USB/Bluetooth with four speakers (standard on Trendline and Comfortline). Highline and GT get two extra speakers for sound enhancement as well as the colour touchscreen Radio 340G which includes App-Connect.

Active and passive standard safety features have been enhanced in the new Polo. ABS, alarm and remote central locking are standard features across the range. Front fog lights are a standard feature in Comfortline, Highline and GT derivatives.



The bootspace is rated at 280 litres and can be expanded to 952 litres with the rear seats folded.



New radio systems

Located on the next control level of the centre console is the infotainment system, which is ideally positioned in the field of view. The new Polo Vivo now gets Volkswagen’s "modular infotainment system" (MIB) radio system.



Prices: The Polo Vivo is sold with a 3-year or 120 000km warranty.



1.4 55kW Trendline - R179 900

1.4 63kW Comfortline - R192 000

1.6 77kW Comfortline Tiptronic - R221 900

1.6 77kW Highline - R214 900

1.0 TSI 81kW GT - R245 000

A Volkswagen Automotion Maintenance Plan as well as a Volkswagen Automotion Service Plan are available as options. Service intervals are15 000km.







An SA best-seller



With 193 343 units sold since its market introduction in March 2010, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Hatch has been the best-selling passenger model in South Africa for the past seven years.



Being the only locally built model in the competitive A0 segment, the Polo Vivo has been a dominant brand in the entry-level hatch segment in spite of the new models being launched on a regular basis and with an even greater offering in the new Polo Vivo, the model is once again set to be the best-seller in this segment. Polo Vivo’s key product attributes such as affordability, German build quality, safety, space and comfort have a set an unparalleled benchmark in the segment.



Polo Vivo has had the class-leading residual value in its segment in the used car market. The cost of ownership over a 3-year cycle makes Polo Vivo one of the most affordable cars to own in the South African market.



Nearly 76% of Polo Vivo parts are sourced from local suppliers. This ensures that parts remain affordable and contribute to the overall low cost of ownership and applies to both the outgoing and incoming models.

Click here to find out more about the new Polo:





