LIVE: Volkswagen Group Night at #IAA2017

2017-09-11 19:30

Image: AP /Martin Meissner

Frankfurt - The 67th Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung or simply the International Motor Show Germany (IAA) opens to the world's media on Tuesday 12 September. 

Throughout the duration of the show, Wheels24 will offer live streaming of the premieres and press conferences from the world's largest motor show. 

Volkswagen Group Night

'Future starts now' is the theme behind the Volkswagen Group as it debuts new models and concepts in Germany.

Wheels24's in Frankfurt

Follow all the coverage of the show on Wheels24's social media platforms: Instagram and Twitter. Follow journalist Sean Parker on Twitter here.  

LIVE: Mercedes-Benz at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

2017-09-11 17:15

