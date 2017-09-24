--
Renault's next-gen bakkie, Ford's new Kuga... top new models for SA

2017-09-24 07:18

Image: Supplied

Rouel van Nelson

Cape Town - From Renault's new Alaskan bakkie to the latest models at the Frankfurt motor show bound for SA, here is a wrap of some of the new models we featured this week.

Aygo drop-top, new French bakkie


'Renault’s first stab at a four-wheel drive, one-ton bakkie, the Alaskan, could not be more cosmopolitan,' writes Braam Peens, as we test's the SA bound Alaskan. Can the french bakkie challenge the Toyota Hilux?

The new Nissan Micra Active comes in at a price of R159 900 and serves as the swangsong for the current generation. 

Also, we look at Toyota's new Aygo XCite and cars showcased at the #FrankfurtMotorshow2017 that will be headed to SA.

New models wrap:

1. Volvo debuts new SA-bound XC40 SUV

2. Ford's updated Kuga arrives in SA

 

3. Renault’s new Ranger-fighter: Alaskan bakkie headed for SA





4. Hyundai’s i30 N hot hatch revealed at Frankfurt

5. 10 things you should know about Toyota's Aygo X-Cite

6. Budget beater: Nissan launches Micra Active in SA



7. #IAA2017: 7 new cars on their way to SA




