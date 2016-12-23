--
2017 Kia Picanto spotted in Cape Town

2016-12-23 13:39

CAR-SPOTTING: Thanks to Pieter Pentz for this photograph of the 2017 Kia Picanto he saw in the Cape Town city centre. Image: Pieter Pentz

Sean Parker

Cape Town - Almost immediately after we published the first sketches of the third-generation Kia Picanto, we received an email from reader Jan-Nico Kleinhans querying why we only had renderings of the city car

Spotted in Cape Town CBD

It turns out that Kleinhans' friend Pieter Pentz had spotted the new a-segment hatch in Cape Town's CBD last week and then Kleinhans saw it in Blouberg at night whilst it was being filmed.

Kia South Africa confirmed to Wheels24 that Kia motors Europe filmed their television commercial in the city.

Kleinhans said: "(It) looks awesome, especially those tail lights at night." 

The new car, due to be unveiled in 2017, looks markedly different to the current generation and with handsome, edgy design touches.

We can't wait to see those rear lamps too. 

A photo posted by Wheels24 (@wheels24_sa) on

These are the renderings:

A photo posted by Wheels24 (@wheels24_sa) on

Read more on:    kia  |  sean parker  |  cape town  |  south africa  |  new models

