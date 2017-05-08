Fiery end to Knysna Hillclimb: Race cars on fire along N2

UP IN FLAMES: Five race cars on a transporter truck were ablaze between Knysna and Sedgefield. Image: Twitter

Sean Parker

Knysna - Some competitors at this weekend's Jaguar Simola hillclimb in Knysna were in for a nasty shock when their cars caught fire while being transported on a truck along the N2.



Reports indicate the incident took place around 10:30am on Monday between Sedgefield and Buffalo Bay in the Western Cape.

Firefighters have extinguished the blaze which reportedly damaged six cars. The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.



One of the vehicles belongs to double South African rally champion Enzo Kuun, who finished on the podium at Sunday's event in Simola.



