World RX Racing final at Killarney

In just a month's time the World RX of South Africa heads to Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town.

Lewis Hamilton says he would like to know the current physical condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Who do you think will win the 2018 Dakar Rally?

2017-12-27 09:51

Image: Dakar.com

Cape Town - Dakar 2018 starts a little later than usual on Saturday January 6, but it’s set to be an absolute cracker as always. 

Looking ahead, probably the most important Dakar for Toyota to win before Peugeot quits, the SA-built bakkies have one more chance to beat the all-conquering French machines and prevent a 3008 hat trick on their Dakar swansong, but never ignore the Minis. And can anyone beat KTM on two wheels?

Three-Hilux attack

Toyota’s official three-car Gazoo team sees SA hero Giniel de Villiers and Nasser Al Attiyah joined by Dutch driver Bernhard ten Brinke, out to tackle Peugeot quartet Stephane Peterhansel, Seb Loeb, Carlos Sainz and Cyril Despres and the Minis of Nani Roma, Mikko Hirvonen and Orlando Terranova, one being a new buggy.

Other South African interest includes TreasuryOne Amarok privateer Hennie de Klerk, along with a fleet of SA-built Hiluxes, Rangers and Renault Dusters, while progress of the resurgent Borgward brand’s first Dakar will also be followed with interest.

The guys at Rally24.com have created a cool infographic with a list of previous Dakar winners...


Who do you think stands a chance of winning the Dakar Rally 2018? Email us 

