SA's privateer Hennie de Klerk arrives in Peru, ready to race in Dakar 2018

Lima - Earlier in December 2017 Wheels24 spoke to Hennie de Klerk who is the only South African privateer racing in the Dakar 2018.

De Klerk has won the Dakar Challenge at the Toyota Kalahari Botswana 1000 Desert Race in June 2017 - securing a free entry to the Dakar in South America.



He has always dreamed about entering the Dakar, and as CEO of TreasuryOne, says he has has found a way to use the "adrenaline surrounding his business".

TreasuryOne Motorsport is ready to rock and roll at Dakar 2018, with Hennie de Klerk and Gerhard Schutte in the Volkswagen Amarok lining up for today's ceremonial started in Lima Peru today, before the short first stage over the dunes around Pisco this afternoon.

The stage ends with a steep run down to a lakeside finish and sets the scene for the next five days of dune racing, while also sorting the starting order for Sunday’s first full day’s racing.

De Klerk said: "Having some team members at the port early, the vehicles where cleared and we set off to the pits.

Images supplied on behalf of Hennie de Klerk

"Pits were dusty but luckily for a water truck we were rid of some dust. The pits quickly laid out and the work started getting everything in its place.



"A very calm atmosphere was found between the crews and all very eager to help. It took the whole afternoon in very hot and humid conditions but the pits are up and ready.



"We are looking forward to see what the day might bring for the next round of getting the preparations in order for the race that starts on the 6 of January.”

De Klerk added: "This afternoon sees the ceremonial start just after ten Lima time (that’s 5pm SA time.)







"Then it’s a 230km drive down the coast to Pisco, where we do a 31 kilometer special stage straight into the dunes, which will determine our starting position for Sunday’s big 235km run into the dunes from Pisco.



"We would like to thank all our followers for all the support and good wishes — we really appreciate it — we have learnt a lot in the build-up and we hope we can use that to best effect in the race and we are looking forward to a great Dakar 2018. Thanks again for the support!”

Navigator Gerhard Schutte said: "We are finally in Parc Ferme for the start of Dakar 2018!” navigator Gerhard Schutte added.



"Thank you to all, the support, love and messages — we truly appreciate it - now we just can’t wait to get going on the Dakar 2018!"