--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Hit the road this holiday and win big!

We’ve got your Easter holiday fund sorted with a chance to win weekly cash prizes – simply fill up at Caltex and fill in the entry form below to win big!

Porsche Panamera crowned 2018 SA Car of the Year

Porsche's Panamera has been crowned the 2018 South African Car of the Year. Do you agree with the winner?

Fuel price hikes to hit motorists hard in April - AA

2018-04-16 11:53

Image: iStock

Cape Town - Sharp increases in the prices of fuels are set to hit motorists hard at the end of April, reports the Automobile Association (AA), commenting on unaudited mid-month data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The AA said: "Petroleum prices were largely flat in the first week of April, but spiked sharply as tensions escalated in Syria. The Middle East lies near many of the world's key oil producers, and petroleum prices have historically been sensitive to instability in the region."

The Rand also weakened slightly against the US dollar in the first half of April, but the AA points out that the spike in international petroleum prices accounts for nearly the entire rise in fuel prices predicted by the mid-month data. 
 
The AA said: "On the current data, petrol is set for a rise of 41 cents a litre, diesel 48 cents, and illuminating paraffin 38 cents. In all of these increases, the movement in the exchange rate accounts for just four cents of the rise."

The predicted increase in May comes on the back of a 72 cents increase in April meaning, if it materialises, that fuel prices will have increased by more than one Rand in the space of two months.
 
The AA says prolonged instability in the Middle East could drive international petroleum prices higher.

The Association conclude: "Several foreign powers have now taken a position in the Syrian civil war. If tensions escalate, or the war itself drags out even further, the outlook for oil prices would become more negative. South Africans should be aware that their fuel budgets might come under renewed strain in the short to medium term." 
 

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Petrol price breakdown: 'Levies make up almost 40% of price at pumps' - AA

2018-04-10 10:40
Read more on:    aa  |  south africa  |  fuel  |  motorists

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ricciardo savours 'shoey' after storming to sensational Chinese GP win VW’s updated Amarok V6 tackles Oman The best budget car buys The new VW Polo will make you forget about rush hour traffic Fuel price hikes to hit motorists hard in April - AA
'If F1 becomes more spectacle than sport then we leave' - Ferrari boss Marchionne 5 things we learned from the Chinese GP Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Impala... top 10 car models used in famous films VW’s updated Amarok V6 tackles Oman How has virtual reality changed car manufacturing?
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 