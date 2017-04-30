What a race! Bottas wins nail-biting 2017 Russian GP

Russia - Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas claimed his first Formula 1 win on Sunday after holding off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel in the Russian Grand Prix.



Bottas, who started third but snatched the lead on the first lap, finished 0.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Vettel. Kimi Raikkonen took third in the second Ferrari, 10.3 seconds further back.



Bottas, who had his debut with Williams in 2013, said: "Took quite a while, more than 80 races. Worth the wait."



'What was that?'



Vettel was left fuming after his hopes of passing Bottas on the last lap were dashed by having to lap the Williams of Felipe Massa. "What was that?" Vettel asked over the team radio in apparent frustration that Massa hadn't moved out of his way swiftly enough.



Vettel's second place meant the extended his standings lead to 13 points over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who trailed in fourth after suffering overheating trouble.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed fifth, ahead of the Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon. Eighth went to Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, with Massa and Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz claiming the final points.





Technical woes, early retirements



Many teams retired during the first few lefts of the race. McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso's race ended before it truly begin; he walked away from his stranded car on the track before the first lap. Red Bull suffered technical issues throughout the race with Daniel Ricciardo out of the race due to brake problems before lap 7.

Renault's Joylon Palmer and Haas' Romain Grosjean retied on lap one due to a collision. Grosjean collided with Palmer's Renault. Both cars were damaged in the accident at Turn Two and were out of the race with both drivers climbing out undamaged from the debris.

2017 Russian GP: Results

1 Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas

2 Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel

3 Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen

4 Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton

5 Red Bulll, Max Verstappen



