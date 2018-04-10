--
WATCH: Kimi Raikkonen saying 'bwoah' will make your day

2018-04-10 12:54

Image: Youtube

Sean Parker

Cape Town - Finnish racing driver Kimi Raikkonen is famous for his dead-pan personality and monosyllabic answers when chatting to Formula 1 journalists.

But if you listen closely, it's noticeable that the 2007 F1 champion starts many of his sentences with the phrase 'bwoah'.

In fact it's occurred so many times that, inevitably, someone on the internet has produced a compilation of 'bwoahs'. 

According to Urban Dictionary, 'bwoah' is "an expression usually uttered before answering a question." It's used in a similar vain to 'well' in English. 

Urban Dictionary says Kimi was the man behind 'bwoahs' popularity.

The video is hilarious and we guarantee it'll make you love Kimi even more...

Watch: Mwoah...Kimi talks to the press

Read more on:    ferrari  |  kimi raikkonen  |  bwoah  |  motorsport  |  f1

