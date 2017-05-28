Sebastian Vettel wins for Ferrari in 2017 Monaco GP

Janine Van der Post

Monaco - It's been a long time coming for Ferrari, and for the first time since 2001, they have won the Monaco GP.



And, for the first time in a while, there's not one Mercedes driver on the podium in Monaco on Sunday either.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen lead from pole for several laps, but team mate Sebastian Vettel made his way to P1 (from loads of support from his team of course) and kept the charge until the end of the race, winning the Monaco GP.



This should have been Raikkonen's race to win, and it's very clear that the Iceman is not a happy chap at all.



Vettel now has a 25-point lead over Lewis Hamilton.

READ: As it happened - 2017 Monaco GP

Raikkonen came in second while Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo fought hard to keep his third position from Mercedes' Valterri Bottas in fourth and Red Bull's frustrated Max Verstappen in P5.



Lewis Hamilton who started at P13, made six places during the race and ended in P7.