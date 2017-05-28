--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
What does your car say about you?

The vehicle you drive could have a direct baring on your personality. Take a look...

What you should know about Turbodiesels

South African motorists were rather late to arrive at the performance/economy party that is the modern turbodiesel engine.

Sebastian Vettel wins for Ferrari in 2017 Monaco GP

2017-05-28 15:51

Image: AP

Janine Van der Post

Monaco - It's been a long time coming for Ferrari, and for the first time since 2001, they have won the Monaco GP.

And, for the first time in a while, there's not one Mercedes driver on the podium in Monaco on Sunday either.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen lead from pole for several laps, but team mate Sebastian Vettel made his way to P1 (from loads of support from his team of course) and kept the charge until the end of the race, winning the Monaco GP.

This should have been Raikkonen's race to win, and it's  very clear that the Iceman is not a happy chap at all.

Vettel now has a 25-point lead over Lewis Hamilton.

READ: As it happened - 2017 Monaco GP

Raikkonen came in second while Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo fought hard to keep his third position from Mercedes' Valterri Bottas in fourth and Red Bull's frustrated Max Verstappen in P5.

Lewis Hamilton who started at P13, made six places during the race and ended in P7.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Saving orphans and staying fit at the Gogo Olympics

26 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside Wheels24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2017 Monaco Grand Prix Raikkonen takes pole for Monaco GP; Hamilton finishes P14 Fuel shocks! SA prices deciphered: how it fluctuated the last 10 years Suzuki launches new Ignis crossover in SA: We have prices and details Is this the world's unluckiest rally driver?
GM pull-out: 6 car brands which left SA Sad day for MotoGP: Nicky Hayden dies 10 English Premier League stars' cars up for sale OR Tambo shooting: Here's what SA motorists should do Mamma Mia! 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia review

9 of the most memorable Monaco GP moments

It’s a race like no other, an insane high speed rush needling through 0.61km2 tightly-spaced premium property in the world. Wheels24 columnist Braam Peens reflects on 9 most memorable moments.

24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2017 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 