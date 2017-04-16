Sebastian Vettel wins dramatic 2017 Bahrain GP

Janine Van der Post - Wheels24 and AFP

Manama - Ferrari celebrates as Sebastian Vettel drove a superb race to victory. This race is his 44th win in his career.



Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was second with team mate Valterri Bottas in third.



Could the race have been different if Hamilton did not receive a five-second penalty for driving too slowly in the its lane and holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

READ: 2017 Bahrain GP - As it happened

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was in P4 with Ricciardo in P5.









Max Verstappen, who was one of the top three drivers earlier in the race had retired due to brake failure, and stormed off the track in a furious huff.



The race endured six retirements in total, with the safety car deployed once during the 57 laps.



McLaren's Fernando Alonso had engine problems in the last few laps of the race and called to 'box his car.





Sebastian Vettel moved into a clear lead in this year's world championship on Sunday when he claimed a well-judged victory for Ferrari in the Bahrain Grand Prix for his second win of the season.



The 29-year-old four-time champion came home seven seconds ahead of three-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who made a late charge for victory after collecting a five-seconds penalty for a pit-lane misdemeanour.



Hamilton's new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas finished third, after starting from his maiden pole position, ahead of compatriot Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari and fifth-placed Australian Daniel Ricciardo.



Ricciardo's Red Bull team mate 19-year-old Max Verstappen crashed out of the action after a brakes failure.



Felipe Massa finished sixth for Williams, a well-received Easter Sunday birthday gift for team boss Sir Frank Williams who is 75, with Sergio Perez taking seventh for Force India.



Romain Grosjean battled through to take eighth for Haas ahead of Nico Hulkenberg of Renault and Esteban Ocon in the second Force India.



It was Vettel's third victory in Bahrain and the 44th of his career, a signal that Ferrari not only has a fast and competitive car again, but also that the team has rediscovered its confidence.



The German star now leads the title race with 68 points ahead of Hamilton on 61.

