Michael Schumacher's son targets Formula 1 title

PRESSURE ON HIS SHOULDERS: Formula 3 driver Mick Schumacher says he will race in Formula 1 when the time is right. Image: AFP / Jens Wolf

Munich - Mick Schumacher says he wants to follow in his famous father's footsteps by winning the Formula 1 world championship.



The 17-year-old, who is moving into the top European F3 championship for 2017 said: "I want to be a F1 world champion, like every driver."

Raring to go in F3

Mick told Bild newspaper: "F3 is the next step for me and I can hardly wait. 2017 will certainly be a challenge, but the tests in the past few weeks have shown that the car is great fun to drive.

"This is the category that all the big names have come through, from the point of view of professionalism, it's a bit closer to F1 and a bit more difficult."

However, the young German said he is not setting a deadline for entering F1, saying it will only happen "once I feel ready for this step".

"I want to race"

The former F4 driver said: "I will only know the moment when it comes, I will do it in the way that I think is right."



In his earlier karting career, Mick raced under his mother's surname Betsch, but the youngster said he is now happy to be called Schumacher.



"Even if there is a lot of attention on me, I want to race and that's the most important thing."



