--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
How to buy a classic motorcycle in SA?

'There are a few things you need to consider,’ writes bike guru Dries Van der Walt.

Top family cars in SA

Wheels24's Janine Van der Post has gone from a 'SpeedQueen' to a supermom. Check out her list of top family cars.

Michael Schumacher's son targets Formula 1 title

2016-12-28 13:30

PRESSURE ON HIS SHOULDERS: Formula 3 driver Mick Schumacher says he will race in Formula 1 when the time is right. Image: AFP / Jens Wolf

Munich -  Mick Schumacher says he wants to follow in his famous father's footsteps by winning the Formula 1 world championship.

The 17-year-old, who is moving into the top European F3 championship for 2017 said: "I want to be a F1 world champion, like every driver." 

Raring to go in F3

Mick told Bild newspaper: "F3 is the next step for me and I can hardly wait. 2017 will certainly be a challenge, but the tests in the past few weeks have shown that the car is great fun to drive.

"This is the category that all the big names have come through, from the point of view of professionalism, it's a bit closer to F1 and a bit more difficult."

More: Mick Schumacher: 'I need to be fully prepared for F1'

However, the young German said he is not setting a deadline for entering F1, saying it will only happen "once I feel ready for this step". 

"I want to race"

The former F4 driver said: "I will only know the moment when it comes, I will do it in the way that I think is right."

In his earlier karting career, Mick raced under his mother's surname Betsch, but the youngster said he is now happy to be called Schumacher.

"Even if there is a lot of attention on me, I want to race and that's the most important thing."

More on Michael Schumacher 

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Kaltenborn calls for fair treatment to smaller teams

2016-12-23 11:49

Inside Wheels24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dakar 2017: Your ultimate rally guide Used-car review: Yesterday’s Jeep Grand Cherokee still going strong WATCH: Brothers save up for 10 years to surprise mom with dream car Michael Schumacher's son targets Formula 1 title 5 reasons to love the Mercedes-Benz E-Class 220d
Does Toyota's Hilux bakkie 'breeze through' this SA handling test? WATCH: Tow-truck driver faces jail time for GT-R joyride Mercedes-Benz expands AMG GT range in SA: Pics, prices & details New road rules for SA: 'Reducing the speed limit is a waste of time' WATCH: Volvo's insane 'Flying Passenger’ stunt is nothing short of epic!

Is Lewis Hamilton calling it quits at Mercedes?

New world champion Nico Rosberg this week did not want to comment on the latest rumours surrounding his team mate Lewis Hamilton.

24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2016 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 