WATCH: #McLaren reveals 2017 #MCL32

2017-02-24 13:01

2017 CHALLENGER: The MCL32 was revealed by McLaren-Honda. Image: Supplied

Charlen Raymond

London - The McLaren-Honda Formula 1 team is unveiling their race car for the upcoming season.

The team needs a big year if it is to get out of the conundrum it found itself in the past two season. Since Honda and McLaren rejuvenated the partnership that saw them win multiple championship in the early 1990's, the relationship has been nothing but a disappointment.

But with the new season comes new regulations and McLaren-Honda is looking to capitalise on that.

Familiar young driver

Stoffel Vandoorne replaces Jenson Button at the team this year and will partner two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso. Vandoorne has shown that he has what it takes to be in F1 when he scored the team's first point of the 2016. Button has taken a more backseat role in the team.

Watch the live reveal of the McLaren-Honda MCL32 below:

Alonso has been linked with a possible move to the Mercedes F1 team in recent months, but he has ruled himself out by stating that he'll respect his McLaren contract. It can't be disregarded, though, that if McLaren-Honda fails to deliver a competitive car, Alonso could jump ship to Mercedes in 2018.

It would all depend on whether a) the team wins any races this year or b) if he still finds joy in partaking in the sport.

Twitter reacts to the new McLaren-Honda MCL32:


Hamilton unveils new Mercedes W08 car

2017-02-24 07:11

