Horror crash: F1 drivers rally to support teen racer who has legs amputated

London - Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton rallied to the support of a teenage British racing driver who had both legs amputated in a horrific high-speed crash.



Billy Monger (17) was left fighting for his life after the crash in a Formula Four race at Donington race track in England on Sunday, a smash which left him trapped in his car for around 90 minutes.



Now, a crowd-funding campaign has been set-up with a target of £260 000.



Horrific crash

"I have only just seen the news of this tragic incident," tweeted Mercedes star Hamilton with a link to the fund-raising site.

Sergio Perez, a rival of Hamilton in the F1 championship, also appealed for help.

"Let's help our fellow and his family thru this tough times! @BillyMonger," tweeted the Mexican Force India driver.

The 17-year-old Monger was injured in a collision with a car being driven by Finland's Patrik Pasma which appeared to have stopped on the track.

Onboard footage from a camera on Monger's car showed him seeming to run into the back of Pasma's stationary car.

After being trapped in his car for an hour and a half, the British driver was airlifted to hospital in nearby Nottingham.

"After being involved in one of the most horrific crashes motorsport has seen Billy Monger is a teenager that needs little introduction. Thousands of people have already watched the haunting footage of the crash which left Billy fighting for his life," said a statement on the fund-raising page.

"Sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs."

The crowdfunding site, Justgiving.com, has already received £340 240 in donations.

According to the FIA: "The incident that happened during the British F4 race at Donington Park on 16 April, 2017, is deeply saddening for all those involved.



"Billy Monger is in a critical, but stable condition at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he is receiving the best medical attention possible. The medical team there are pleased that all Billy’s vital signs are showing progress and going in the right direction.



"Due to the injuries sustained and despite every effort, Billy has sadly had both lower legs amputated. He has been kept in an induced coma while undergoing surgery, from which he is expected to be woken in the next few days."