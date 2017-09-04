--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
Best breakfast run routes for bikes

You’ve got the bike but most of the time you’re either using it to commute or it’s sitting in the garage while you use your car to get to work. Remember - there’s an epic weekend ride that will suit you, and your bike, just perfectly.

What car matches your salary?

Have a look at which cars you can buy with your current monthly salary.

#KeepFightingSchumi: Hamilton wants to know Schumacher's condition

2017-09-04 09:44

Image: AP

Italy - Lewis Hamilton says he would like to know the current physical condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

At Monza, the Briton sped past the all-time record for pole positions - 68 - formerly held by seven time world champion Schumacher.

"For everything he did for the sport and raising the bar, to be able to raise that bar once more is an honour," said the Mercedes driver.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since his near-fatal skiing crash in late 2013, and almost nothing is known about the extent of his brain injuries.

Hamilton said at Monza: "I would love to speak to his wife and see how things are.  Time will tell."

Do you think Michael Schumacher's lawyer should release information regarding the injured F1 racer's condition? Email us.

Schumi's son eyes F1 career

Michael Schumacher's teenage son wants to follow in his father's footsteps into Formula 1 following his demonstration laps before the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher (18), is currently competing in Formula Three, but drove his father's Benetton B194 car round the Spa-Francorchamps track to commemorate the seven-time champion's first Formula 1 win 25 years ago.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Hamilton wins Italian GP to move ahead of Vettel

2017-09-03 15:35

Inside Wheels24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2017 Italian Grand Prix #KeepFightingSchumi: Hamilton wants to know Schumacher's condition Hamilton wins Italian GP to move ahead of Vettel Kia South Africa issues safety recall: More than 1200 Rio models affected SA's best-selling cars: Vivo leads, Fortuner sees huge drop
Free State woman must leave Toyota SA alone - court rules Name the car you'd drift around this circle? 204 amazing, classic cars at 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance 'Huge demand for skills in SA car industry' - MIWA WATCH: Schumacher's son drives father's old F1 race car
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2017 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 