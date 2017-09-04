#KeepFightingSchumi: Hamilton wants to know Schumacher's condition

Italy - Lewis Hamilton says he would like to know the current physical condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

At Monza, the Briton sped past the all-time record for pole positions - 68 - formerly held by seven time world champion Schumacher.

"For everything he did for the sport and raising the bar, to be able to raise that bar once more is an honour," said the Mercedes driver.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since his near-fatal skiing crash in late 2013, and almost nothing is known about the extent of his brain injuries.

Hamilton said at Monza: "I would love to speak to his wife and see how things are. Time will tell."

Schumi's son eyes F1 career

Michael Schumacher's teenage son wants to follow in his father's footsteps into Formula 1 following his demonstration laps before the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.



Mick Schumacher (18), is currently competing in Formula Three, but drove his father's Benetton B194 car round the Spa-Francorchamps track to commemorate the seven-time champion's first Formula 1 win 25 years ago.