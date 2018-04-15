--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Hit the road this holiday and win big!

We’ve got your Easter holiday fund sorted with a chance to win weekly cash prizes – simply fill up at Caltex and fill in the entry form below to win big!

Porsche Panamera crowned 2018 SA Car of the Year

Porsche's Panamera has been crowned the 2018 South African Car of the Year. Do you agree with the winner?

Flurry of overtakes lands Ricciardo Chinese GP win

2018-04-15 10:19

Image: AFP / Greg Baker

Shanghai - Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix to claim the sixth victory of his Formula 1 career.

Ricciardo of Australia started from the third row, but took advantage when the safety car came out on the 31st lap to allow him to get fresh tyres. He took the lead on the 45th lap, overtaking Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

Bottas finished second and Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari was third. Sebastian Vettel, who won the first two races of the season, fell back to eighth after starting on pole. He also had a minor collision late in the race that cost him places.

Vettel still leads the season standings with 54 points in three races.

Lewis Hamilton, the four-time and defending champion, finished fifth and improved his season points total to 43. Bottas has 40 points in third place heading into the next race in Azerbaijan.

LAP 56/56 (END OF RACE) 


NEXT ON WHEELS24X

As it happened: 2018 Chinese GP - Ricciardo wins drama-filled race

2018-04-15 07:52

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2018 Chinese GP 'Sport not spectacle': Ferrari warn of F1 pullout Vettel breaks lap record to take pole position for Chinese GP Flurry of overtakes lands Ricciardo Chinese GP win WATCH: How not to perform a 4x4 hillclimb
4153 speeding drivers... Top 5 SA traffic offences during Easter long weekend - RTMC 'Tesla goes bankrupt' - says CEO Elon Musk on April 1. Riiight... 'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do BMW's new M5, Jaguar's F-Pace SVR... top new models of the week Tesla on deadly Model X crash: 'Autopilot was engaged', driver didn't heed warnings
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 