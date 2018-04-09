--
Ferrari mechanic hit by Raikkonen says he's 'OK' after surgery

2018-04-09 13:52

Image: Instagram / Francesco Cigarini

Sakhir, Bahrain  — The Ferrari mechanic who was hospitalized with a broken leg after being struck by Kimi Raikkonen's car says he is "OK" following surgery.

On Instagram, Francesco Cigarini wrote "Surgery ok. I have to thank all the people worried for me."

READ: Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen breaks mechanic’s leg in Bahrain-drama 

Cigarini included a photo of himself on a hospitable bed giving the thumbs up with his left leg covered in a cast from his thigh down to his toes.

The post was liked by Raikkonen.

The incident occurred during a botched tire change at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. As Raikkonen pulled away, his rear left tyre hit Cigarini's leg, knocking him to the ground.

Ferrari said Cigarini likely sustained a "shinbone and fibula fracture."

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel won the race.

