--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Hit the road this holiday and win big!

We’ve got your Easter holiday fund sorted with a chance to win weekly cash prizes – simply fill up at Caltex and fill in the entry form below to win big!

Porsche Panamera crowned 2018 SA Car of the Year

Porsche's Panamera has been crowned the 2018 South African Car of the Year. Do you agree with the winner?

Bahrain GP: Raikkonen on top for dominant Ferrari in 2nd practice

2018-04-06 19:11

Image: AFP / Jose Jordan

Manama - Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel dominated Friday's floodlit second free practice for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Finn clocked a best lap time of 1min29.817 seconds around the Bahrain International Circuit to outpace four-time champion Vettel by 0.011 seconds.

The two Ferrari men were comfortably clear by more than half a second of the two Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and his team-mate and defending champion Briton Lewis Hamilton.

Possible penalty

Raikkonen, however, faced a post-race investigation into a possible 'unsafe release' of his car, by Ferrari, following a routine pit-stop late in the session.

He pulled away, but then saw his pit crew waving their arms and pulled up at the side of the track.

If he is punished for an unsafe release because a wheel was not attached properly Raikkonen could face a grid position penalty.

Dutchman Max Verstappen, who missed the first session due to a power failure, was fifth for Red Bull ahead of team-mate Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

German Nico Hulkenberg was seventh for Renault ahead of the Toro Rosso of Frenchman Pierre Gasly and the two McLarens of two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

F1: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo previews upcoming Bahrain and Chinese GPs

2018-04-06 18:06

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2018 Bahrain GP 5 unexpected Mzansi motor sales heroes Monaco, Russia to ignore 'grid girl' ban WATCH: Car smashes through roof, family says they 'slept' through crash AARTO Amendment Bill, e-tolls and losing your driving licence - what you should know
4153 speeding drivers... Top 5 SA traffic offences during Easter long weekend - RTMC 'Tesla goes bankrupt' - says CEO Elon Musk on April 1. Riiight... 'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do BMW's new M5, Jaguar's F-Pace SVR... top new models of the week Tesla on deadly Model X crash: 'Autopilot was engaged', driver didn't heed warnings
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 