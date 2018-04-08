#Bahrain GP: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel holds on to the end and wins again

Bahrain - Sebastian Vettel celebrates his 200th race start with a win for Ferrari, driving his tyres to the very last in the Bahrain GP leading Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.



With no incidents in the dramatic first Turn of the race, Vettel went on to lead with Bottas straight on his tail and Kimi Raikkonen in third.



Vettel now has a 17-point lead over Hamilton.



Mercedes' Hamilton started the race in P9 after a five-place grid penalty for a new gearbox and fought his way to the podium for third place.



Driver of the day



Team Toro Rosso is thrilled at the fourth place driven by Pierre Gasly, the best result in a very long time, especially with a new driver. He was also voted as the driver of the day.



Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen's race also came to an end when he had an unsafe release and hit one of his crew members on the way out. He was told to stop the car. According to reports, his rear wheel never even came off when his car was released.



Red Bull had a heartbreaking race when Max Verstappen made contact with Hamilton early in the race. As he was in limp mode trying to get back to the track, his team mate Daniel Ricciardo's car had no power and he pulled over on the side bringing his race to an end too.





