#AzerbaijanGP: Daniel Ricciardo wins in Baku for Red Bull

2017-06-25 17:26

FIFTH CAREER WIN: Daniel Ricciardo claimed victory in a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It's the Australian's fifth win of his career. Image: AFP / Andrej Isakovic

Baku, Azerbaijan - Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo profited from the chaos to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, while Sebastian Vettel extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

The Australian secured his fifth career win, while Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas overtook 18-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll's Williams in the closing metres to take second place.

Great result for rookie Stroll

Vettel steered his Ferrari into fourth, just ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes.

In a stop-start race, the safety car came out three times in quick succession before a red flag stopped the race near the midway point because debris littered the track.

Shortly before that, Hamilton and Vettel were involved in an incident that threatens to sour their good relations.

Hamilton appeared to stop his car right in front of Vettel, causing Vettel to collide into him. An irate Vettel then accelerated alongside Hamilton and appeared to deliberately swerve back into him.

Vettel was given a 10-second stop-go penalty, but Hamilton lost valuable time changing a loose headrest at the same time that Vettel served his time penalty.

Red flag

Earlier, AFP reported that race was red-flagged after 22 laps, after a series of incidents saw debris littered across the city circuit in Baku.

A thrilling start to the race saw Lewis Hamilton maintain the lead after starting from pole, with Sebastian Vettel in second.

Hamilton abruptly put the brakes on while driving behind the safety car, with Vettel bumping into the back of the Mercedes and causing damage to his Ferrari.

At the start Kimi Raikkonen made contact with Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas, and after three safety cars, the Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon crashed into each other while fighting for third spot.

When the red flag was waved after 22 laps, five cars had already retired, including Raikkonen and Perez.

2017-06-25 14:30

