#DutchGP: Rossi claims thrilling win in Assen

10TH WIN IN HOLLAND: Valentino Rossi won his 10th Dutch Grand Prix in thrilling circumstances, edging Andrea Dovizioso on the final lap. Image: AFP / Vincent Jannink

Assen, Netherlands - Italian MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi won a gripping Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to move up to third in the championship behind new leader Andrea Dovizioso.

The evergreen 38-year-old claimed his first victory for a year and his 10th at Assen after a thrilling duel with compatriot Danilo Petrucci.

Marquez takes third

Rossi nabbed the win by barely the length of his Yamaha bike from Petrucci, with defending champion Marc Marquez taking third.

Dovizioso finished fifth to take the championship lead from Maverick Vinales, who crashed out.