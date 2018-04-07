WATCH: SA's Brad Binder talks about Termas de Río Hondo circuit ahead of Argentine GP

Argentina - Brad Binder was disappointed with his sixth position at the season opener in Qatar, but is rearing to go for the Argentine GP this weekend.



Binder said of the Doha race: "To be honest, it was a solid start to the year, I suppose, and a good base to work from for the rest of the season.

'Let's go home'

"The main issue was that I struggled for rear grip. Whenever the sun would go down, we would lose track temperature and I would lose a lot of grip. But during the day our lap times were right up with the front runners."

Brad and brother Darryn came home after the Qatar race to train in sunny South Africa ahead of this weekend’s race in Argentina.



“It was pouring with rain and freezing cold in Spain, so I said to Darryn that we should go home. We booked a flight and flew back that night,” he explains.

According to Brad the Termas de Río Hondo circuit is quite a fast track: "You spend a lot of time on full throttle. Turn one is a little deceptive, it’s quite fast and flowing, even though it seems quite tight. There is a lot of changes of direction here where you really have to try to manhandle the bike.



"It’s a really cool track. There are some corners, especially turn five, where you need to hold it flat out and really get the bike sideways when it’s spinning, which is probably my favourite point of the track. The best places for overtaking are probably at the end of the back straight and into the second-last corner.”



