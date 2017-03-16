--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
This Aston Martin DB9 for Santa Fé money

'For the price of a Korean SUV, such as Hyundai’s new Sante Fe, you could own a disarmingly striking convertible,' writes Lance Branquinho as he looks at some best buys in SA.

AutoTrader

AutoTrader is your trusted motoring marketplace for both used cars and new cars, and all vehicles.

A worthy winner? Opel Astra takes 2017 Car of the Year crown

2017-03-16 07:52

CONGRATS, OPEL! The Opel Astra has been named the 2017 South African Car of the Year. Image: MotorPress

Kyalami International Race Track, Midrand - With a fourth win for the German manufacturer, the Opel Astra took top honours at the 2017 WesBank South African Car Of The Year (COTY) announcement on Wednesday, March 15.

Facing tough competition in this year’s 9-vehicle strong line-up – Mazda withdrew its CX-3 from the competition - the Opel Astra ultimately took South Africa’s most prestigious motoring prize.

READ: And the 2017 SA Car of the Year is...

What do you think of the official 2017 SA Car of the Year winner? Do you agree with the jury's decision? Tell us viaemailFacebook and Twitter.

Wesbank, COTY sponsor, said: “Car buying patterns of the South African public are changing and the Opel Astra reflects those changes in terms of offering both value for money as well as innovative technology. The Opel Astra has proved tremendously popular globally and has won numerous awards.”

Powered by new-generation 1.0-, 1.4- and 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engines, which are available in either manual or automatic, the Opel Astra impressed the COTY Jury with its road holding and build quality. This year’s Jury selected the Astra as overall winner with 2370.25 points. More impressive, 94.8% of its points were awarded in the 5 to 10 scoring range. 


The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) also recognises the Audi A4 (2338.56 points) as first runner up, as well as the Volkswagen Passat (2337.35 points) as second runner up in this year’s competition. 

The SAGMJ says that the South African competition still boasts a world-first purpose-designed digital scoring system; breaking new ground for vehicle evaluation and assessment. Yet, although the scoring mechanism may have evolved, the SAGMJ continues to adhere to COTY’s most unique feature in that each of the finalists was still put through a stringent testing procedure by the peer-elected COTY Jury at the world-renowned Kyalami Race Track in Midrand.

A post shared by Opel South Africa (@opelsa) on

Proving its worth

Here, the winning vehicle is evaluated and scored in relation to its segment competitors, with each vehicle’s final score determined by exterior design & styling; interior use of materials; interior layout; technology; engine performance; gearbox & transmission; engineering integrity & build quality; ride quality & refinement; steering & handling; affordability; value for money; and overall excellence.

READ: Readers vote for their 2017 SA Car of the Year

Bernard Hellberg Jr, COTY convenor and SAGMJ chairman said: “By virtually unanimously approving of the Opel Astra as the 2017 WesBank South African Car Of The Year, the COTY Jury has again proven that experience is the key to the success of the COTY competition. The Opel Astra, a multiple award-winning car, perfectly embodies much of the spirit of the competition by combining engineering excellence, driving pleasure and value for money in a worthy winner of South Africa’s ultimate motoring accolade.”

HAPPY TEAM: The team from General Motors SA celebrating the Opel Astra's win. Image: MotorPress

Interesting Facts:

  • BMW has won the SA Car Of The Year title a record six times (1988, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001 and 2011).

  • Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche have all won the SA Car Of The Year title three times, with Honda, Renault, Toyota and Volvo taking the crown twice.

  • Alfa Romeo, Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan have won the title once each.

  • Opel is the only manufacturer whom has won the SA Car Of The Year title for two consecutive years, and has ultimately won the competition four times.

  • Porsche is the only manufacturer in the history of the SA Car Of The Year competition to win the title for three consecutive years.

Previous winners of the WesBank / SAGMJ Car Of The Year competition:

1986   Toyota Corolla Twin Cam
1987   Mercedes-Benz 260E
1988   BMW 735i
1989   Toyota Corolla GLi Executive
1990   BMW 525i
1991   Opel Monza 160 GSi
1992   Nissan Maxima 300 SE
1993   BMW 316i
1994   Opel Kadett 140
1995   Opel Astra 160iS
1996   Audi A4 1.8
1997   BMW 528i
1998   Ford Fiesta Fun
1999   Alfa Romeo 156 T-Spark
2000   Renault Clio 1.4 RT
2001   BMW 320d
2002   Audi A4 1.9 TDI
2003   Volkswagen Polo TDI
2004   Renault Mégane 1.9 dCi
2005   Volvo S40 2.4i
2006   Audi A3 Sportback 2.0T
2007   Honda Civic 1.8 VXi Sedan
2008   Mazda2 1.5 Individual
2009   Honda Accord 2.4 Executive
2010   Volkswagen Golf 6 1.4 TSI
2011   BMW 530d and Volkswagen Polo 1.6 TDI
2012   Hyundai Elantra 1.8 GLS Executive
2013   Porsche Boxster
2014   Porsche Cayman S
2015   Porsche Macan Diesel S
2016   Volvo XC90
2017   Opel Astra

Image: MotorPress


NEXT ON WHEELS24X

And the 2017 SA Car of the Year is...

2017-03-15 21:12

Inside Wheels24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
And the 2017 SA Car of the Year is... DRIVEN: New Nissan Navara ready to fist-fight Ranger, Hilux A worthy winner? Opel Astra takes 2017 Car of the Year crown Readers vote for their 2017 SA Car of the Year New MU-X revealed: Isuzu’s Fortuner rival
Heavy flooding on Joburg, Ekurhuleni roads: Here's what motorists should do 10th largest road network! How many SA routes are paved, gravel? Cape Town's crazy taxi network mapped in all its glory SA's top-selling bakkies: Hilux wrestles top spot from Ranger in Feb SA car sales: Polo Vivo on top, Focus joins top 10 best-sellers

SA Car of the Year: AutoTrader signed as sponsor

The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced AutoTrader as a new sponsorship for the 2017 South African Car of the Year.

24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2017 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 